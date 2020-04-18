Sir Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 after a long illness, while his wife is a tribute to the legend of the Formula 1

The legend of Formula 1 Sir Stirling Moss, has died at the age of 90 years.

Moss, who has won 212 of the 529 races in which he participated, suffered from a long illness.

.

Stirling Moss died at the age of 90 years

Lady Moss was at his bedside in the last stages and said that he had died peacefully in their house in Mayfair.

“He died as he lived, he seemed to be wonderful”, she told the Daily Mail.

“He was just tired at the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that’s all.”

Once described as “the greatest driver never to have won the Championship of the world”, his mind extraordinary sport has ensured that it was always a member of the people’s brotherhood of the races.

Moss has actually been forced into retirement from the sport auto high level in 1962 after a crash horror at Goodwood left him in a coma for a month and partially paralysed for six months.

.