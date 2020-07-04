six million Italian households are without internet in Italy

The the digital divide continues to be a serious problem for our country. It is also the most recent ISTAT survey, according to which 6 million and 175 thousand Italian families do not have access to the internetfor a percentage of 24.2% compared to the total.

According to the Statistical Institute, in 2019, the internet was used on a regular basis by the 74% of individuals between 16 and 74 years, an important figure but still significantly lower than the 85% of the european average. The lack of access to the network, especially in households composed of the elderly, and members with qualifications below.

In the annual study is also underlined in the the difference between the north and the south: 30% of families that do not use the internet are in the south, in the municipalities with up to 2 thousand inhabitants. The report also puts the emphasis on the difficulties in the use of digital tools by students, which have become more pronounced during the phase of lockdown.

In chapter five, called “structural problems as possible levers of the shot”, ISTAT observes that “in these difficult years our Country has with fatigue continued to make progress in education, in the dissemination of organizational models and most advanced in the use of technologies in the economy, in public administration and in people’s everyday life“.

The complete document is available on the the website of ISTAT.