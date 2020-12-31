SKINCARE: HAILEY BIEBER’S SECRET TO GLOWING SKIN IS GOING TO THE BEACH

Hailey Bieber has such glowing skin, even for a celebrity. Take a quick look at her Instagram feed and you’ll find countless photos of the 24-year-old model with minimal makeup and her face is always radiant.

Her glowy skin can obviously be attributed to her access to the industry’s most coveted beauticians and experts, but her personal secret to beautiful skin is actually quite simple: go to the beach :

” My skin feels its best when I go swimming in the ocean, ” she told BAZAAR.com. ” Saltwater is the best remedy for my skin and I have found that nature is the most soothing for my sensitive skin .”

When not by the ocean, the model opts for products derived from nature that evoke the same sensation of seawater:

” My beauty philosophy is to find clean, nutritious products with science-backed ingredients from the Earth,” she told the magazine. ” I recently discovered this whole natural beauty world that I love .”

Hailey’s love of a nature-inspired lifestyle has even touched on her quarantine diet :

” I tried a plant-based diet for two months while in quarantine, ” he revealed. “ I felt great and had a lot of energy, but it wasn’t for me. I don’t follow a strictly vegetable diet and I still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. But I choose more fish, vegetables, and lentils. ”

Her other skincare secret? A relaxing sauna :

“ I like being able to sweat in a sauna and then soak in cold water, especially during the flu season or if you feel a cold coming. It is also a good stress reliever “, he concluded.

But we know how much Hailey Bieber is a true skincare nerd and how she often shares tips and remedies for taking care of her skin with her followers on social media.

The 24-year-old keeps her personal regime short and focuses on active ingredients of natural origin. This is science, baby.