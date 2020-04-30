Skydance appoints Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon, general counsel, Jun Oh, president of the Global Business, Legal Affairs

Skydance Media has appointed Stephanie Kyoko McKinnon General Counsel, while Jun Oh has been elevated to the position of president of global business and legal affairs, announced on Wednesday Skydance.

This announcement comes in the wake of the acquisition by Skydance studios Ilion in Madrid at the beginning of the month. McKinnon and Oh will report to the president and chief operating officer of Skydance Media Jesse Sisgold.

McKinnon will provide legal and strategic advice on corporate transactions, including acquisitions and businesses, as well as on employment issues. Oh was promoted to chief commercial officer with theatrical and interactive, and will now have additional responsibilities relating to television and animation. In his new position, he will oversee business and legal related to the development, production and distribution of material Skydance.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are for an adventure movie in the time at Skydance

“I could not be more pleased to welcome Stephanie and congratulate Jun! “Sisgold said in a statement. “The insight of legal and strategic mindset, Stephanie will play an important role as we continue to expand our global capacity while managing our operations according to the functional standards and highest ethical. And Jun has quickly proven that he was an officer and a trader extraordinary, and he deserved incredibly this expanded role. “

McKinnon joins Skydance from Vice Media where she was senior vice president, general counsel assistant, supervising legal project of Vice. Previously, she was vice-president of legal and business affairs for Whistle Sports.

Also read: Skydance Media acquires the unit animation, based in Madrid by Ilion Studios

Oh joined Skydance in 2018 and was a key element of the agreements for the list of movies Skydance, including the partnership for $ 275 million between Skydance, RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. Prior to his tenure at Skydance, he was president of business and legal Global Road Entertainment, and he has also been vice-president of business affairs at Warner Bros. Entertainment. Prior to that, he was head of business and legal affairs for Warner Independent Pictures, and he began his career at The Walt Disney Company in the group of business and legal affairs.

‘Mission: Impossible’ – 10 waterfalls that make us think that Tom Cruise is a wish of death (Photos)

Whatever the situation, Tom Cruise agrees to make his films as realistic as possible. But sometimes, one has the impression that he goes a little too far, to the point that his co-star of “Mission: Impossible” Simon Pegg said that the biggest difference between the watch the waterfalls on the plateau, and the look in the film is that the audience ” knows that Tom lives at the end. “Here are a few of the ways that Cruise has risked the lives and the members of his profession.

The last samurai (2003)

After eight months of rigorous training in martial arts and the katana, Cruise climbed aboard a mechanical horse for a game of battlefield fortune against co-star Hiroyuki Sanada. But an error in the mechanical horse of Sanada did stop further than the crew had anticipated, and the neck of the Cruise is nearly collided with the sword of Sanada. Beheading? Who is to say. But Cruise would have broken the neck if this sword was close? More likely than not.

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

In one shot, the armrest tight, Ethan Hunt to prevent a knife from being pressed in his eye. When it was filmed, Cruise has shocked the director, John Woo when he said that he wanted to be involved in the filming without special effects. Like ” The Last Samurai “, the blade is blunt, but it is attached to a cable to ensure that Cruise does not need this cache-to-eye “Valkyrie” eight years in advance.

“MI2” was also one of the most famous scenes of Cruise: the opening of the movie where Ethan climbs up a cliff without equipment. But while Cruise has removed digitally the equipment that he used during filming, he tore a muscle in the shoulder during the filming of the scene, which included a photo of him clinging to the rock wall transparent while dealing with the outside over the huge drop below.

Mission: Impossible III (2003)

Three years later, Cruise has worked with J. J. Abrams on a scene in which Ethan falls from the wall of the garden of the Vatican suspended by a cable brake that will stop one inch from the ground. In reality, the cable retaining Cruise to a meeting of the crushing of bones with the ground was required at the other end by a multitude of crew members powerful

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

An action scene instantly iconic both for Cruise and for the genre as a whole was the attempt infamous Ethan to scale the Burj Khalifa. During that Cruise was hitched, climbed it, fell, and is swung on the side of the skyscrapers a half-mile of height-for eight days to see the photos in the film.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Before working together on ” Mission: Impossible “, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have worked on the action film in which Cruise has realized himself in all the scenes of car chase. Yes, even the parts where he smashes walls and other cars. Cruise has then used his training as a driving freestyle to slide in the narrow streets of the “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” while the cameras attached to the windshield make it almost impossible to the view of the road.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

This is not a green screen. While Cruise is attached by a safety harness which has been removed digitally, it really speaks to the side of an airplane at the time of take-off. Cruise said that between the g-forces of takeoff and the wind that blew in her face, he had almost forgot to say his line, holding on to the plane.

In the scene sub-marine of the “Rogue Nation” where Ethan has to hold its breath for over six minutes, Cruise has not had to hold his breath as long to shoot the scene because they could use of the effects and taken. But to prove to the security team that he could be filmed for several minutes at a time without having to worry about him, Cruise has learned to hold its breath for six minutes

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018)

Now, in the last movie, ” Mission: Impossible “, Cruise passes from the car chases to the prosecution by helicopter. In an interview with Graham Norton, Cruise said he spent two years to get his licence helicopter and prepare for the scene, which involves a further short distance and at low altitude through the mountains of New Zealand with the co-star Henry Cavill. “There was a time when I thought I was sincerely …” At least I’m killed by Tom Cruise. It will appear well in the newspapers, ” said Cavill.

And this is not the only stunt death-defying as it does in the movie. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cruise explained how he had jumped 25,000 feet from an airplane over 100 times for another sequence of aerial stunts while wearing an equipment breathing military, which allowed him to jump in parachute at altitudes so high.

Previous slide

Next slide

Sometimes Tom Cruise is a little too attached to realism

Whatever the situation, Tom Cruise agrees to make his films as realistic as possible. But sometimes, one has the impression that he goes a little too far, to the point that his co-star of “Mission: Impossible” Simon Pegg said that the biggest difference between the watch the waterfalls on the plateau, and the look in the film is that the audience ” knows that Tom lives at the end. “Here are a few of the ways that Cruise has risked the lives and the members of his profession.