Slacktivisme: activism, lazy or helpful?

The murder of George Floyd in the United States has led to a mobilization in the streets… but also on the social networks. The hashtags #blacklivesmatter and #blackouttuesday pounding on the Twitter and Facebook of this world, generating “likes” and shares. This online activism is too easy, even lazy ? Or does it, on the contrary, a real impact ?



More than 20 million times. Tuesday afternoon, the hashtag #blackouttuesday had been published more than 20 million times on Instagram in response to the initiative of Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, two frames of black music in the United States. Artists, companies, but also ordinary people have joined, posting a black square on the social networks to show support to the movement.

There is a term — rather pejorative — to describe the activism on the internet : the ” slacktivisme “, a contraction of “slacker” (lazy) and” activism “. This expression, born in the United States at the turn of the years 2000, describes the activism of living of the people who want to do something good, but with a minimum of effort, to the detriment, perhaps, of a form of activism more active.

“The slacktivisme exists, actually, but it is a marginality of people who do that,” says Rémy-Paulin Twahirwa, whose master’s thesis focuses on the use of social media in the framework of the movement Black Lives Matter. This movement is born in 2013 in the United States in the wake of the acquittal of the man accused of the murder of the black teenager Trayvon Martin.

“For many people, when they share an article or video, it is because they want to share it with their loved ones or their customers for the awareness of a reality,” said Mr. Twahirwa, a doctoral student in sociology. It is what allows the social media, in fact, be a powerful political tool. ”

In his eyes, wearing the red square, change his avatar, or even relay a article is also a form of citizen engagement.

The currency of exchange, on social networks, it is the attention emphasizes Fabrice Vil, lawyer, social entrepreneur and founder of the organization For 3 points. “If we consider that the mass of the shares, the mass of the support for a message can be very strong in the service of some movement, it is a way to use the attention of very powerful way,” he says.

Fabrice Vil and Rémy-Paulin Twahirwa agree : it also depends on the way it is done.

If there is a contradiction between what the person does in his everyday life, and publications, she shares, “one may question the effectiveness of social media to change people’s habits,” says Rémy-Paulin Twahirwa.

What studies show, however, is that exposing people to this kind of coverage, for example, systemic racism, or racial profiling, it ends up influencing their reasoning. It also allows you to change, long-term, structures, and institutions. Rémy-Paulin Twahirwa

In the eyes of Fabrice Vil, this is not the medium (the internet, in this case) that determines if a gesture is lazy, but rather the posture of the people that do. “Whether it is expressed on the web or that it expresses itself in a physical presence, activism requires work. In both cases, there is the world slaqueux, to borrow a phrase, ” says Fabrice Vil, which highlights the fact that we can very well be lazy in a context of volunteering, for example. The important thing, he says, is that every person is that has meaning to it and contributes in its own way.

Isabelle Gusse, professor, department of political science, UQAM, does not see laziness in this online activism. “The people who do it on the computer, which tells you that they are not doing outreach, or even assemblies of the kitchen and talk to each other ? “, she said.

A long-term impact ?

Is there an online movement, such as that of the BlackOutTuesday, can have real repercussions in the long term ?

In the short term, it generates discussion, ” stresses Fabrice Vil. Share a hashtag or an article can also educate the family, friends and subscribers of the person who does it, although the social networks together, often people who already share the same values, says André H. Caron, professor emeritus in the department of communication at the University of Montreal.

When they talk about it in a positive way, the media still have the power to give the magnitude of these movements : people who had not been sensitized on the social networks might decide, for example, to take part in a protest, ” he said. “It might have an effect like that, sums up André H. Caron. But if it has an effect, it is a effect in the few days that follow, unless something else catalyzes again that element. ”

Isabelle Gusse, UQAM, stresses the snowball effect that movements such as Black Lives Matter can generate. “Even in France, people protested against this lynching happened in the United States,” she noted.

Isabelle Gusse, and André H. Caron point out the following : in the United States, the elections are approaching. “All of these elements may take on more significance, as it all depends on how the government reacts and how people are mobilizing,” concludes Caron.

Recovery commercial

The movements of online mobilization like the one in #blackouttuesday can obviously be recovered for political purposes… and commercial, note Rémy-Paulin Twahirwa, a doctoral student in sociology. But be careful : that does not happen all the time with the general population. Mr. Twahirwa cites the example of the advertisement of Pepsi, in 2017, which evoked the movement Black Lives Matter. We saw Kendall Jenner, the half-sister of the Kardashian sisters, take part in an event and deliver a Pepsi to a police officer who was thus the smile. The advertisement had raised the controversy, so much so that Pepsi had withdrawn and had presented his apology.