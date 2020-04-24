Slimane: listen to her cover of a song must-Céline Dion Actu Slimane

In this period of confinement because of the health crisis, the artists are redoubling their imagination and effort to be closer to their fans. And no shortage of ideas! In parallel with various concerts in live and free of charge organized on social networks, some stars also offer times.

This is the case for example for Camila Cabello, who has taken up with gusto the title “Listen” from Beyoncé, but also of Slimane. On the 14th of April, the interpreter of “Two of Us” has published a video of him at the piano singing the song “For you to love me again” by Céline Dion.

A cover is smooth, which has delighted her fans: “Absolutely beautiful”as one can read. “Here is the definition pure and simple, of a true artist”, has also commented on a user.