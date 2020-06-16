Slimane tells the time where a fan has put it especially uncomfortable

The celebrity has good and bad sides. Slimane can testify to that. The singer, who explodes to the side of Vitaa has had a very bad experience with a fan. A bad memory that he said on RTL.

No, win The Voice, release an album, do a tour and become a member of one of the duos most adulated of the time are not easy things to endure. If on paper, this course would be envy of many budding artists, there is a flipside that Slimane would have gladly spent. The lead singer of 30 years has got it all : he is young, he is handsome, has a voice of gold and has inherited, on Friday, 12 June, the price of the song of the year with the title Before you he performs with Vitaa. If all aspects of her life are obviously his happiness, Slimane mentioned the sides less stellar celebrity on the waves ofRTL. This Saturday, June 13 in We redid the tvthe winner of the fifth season of The Voice has notably spoken of an encounter with a fan who was so chilly obviously a lot for him !

Slimane pelotée by a fan

Manage the fans is not the part that Slimane prefers in his entire career, far from it :” Me, I’m very embarrassed. […] I have never been a fan of people, so sometimes, I find it hard to understand and sometimes, it goes too far “. And by too far, the accomplice of Vitaa speaks of physical barriers :” There are already people who have touched me where he shouldn’t touch me “. The singer followed up directly with an anecdote in support of his comments and the information is worth the detour :” There is a lady of fifty years that has brought me more than one hand to the buttocks, she caught me in the buttocks ! “A gesture, cheeky and especially moved that Slimane will never forget. If social distancing is recommended to combat the coronavirus in upset more than one, we know now that it needs to settle…