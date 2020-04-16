Slimane unveils her cover of Celine Dion

In this difficult period, the artists multiplied the initiatives to stay closer to their fans despite the containment. Everyone goes there for his initiative in proposing occasions, mini-concerts or songs in tribute to the caregivers, to the image of Christine and The Queens, Jean-Louis Aubert, Loïc Nottet or Calogero. This time, it is the turn of Slimane delivering a beautiful surprise to his audience.

In only video in black and white, behind his piano, Slimane decided to unveil a replay of the tube For you to love me again. A song of Celine Dion, engraved in the history of music, and celebrates currently its 25 years as well as the album Of them. A beautiful gift from Slimanethen it also comes to announce the addition of eight new dates to the tour VersuS in the company of Vitaa.

Check out the recovery of Slimane tube For you to love me still of Celine Dion!