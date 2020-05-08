Small praise for Robert Pattinson – Movie

Unrecognizable in “The Lighthouse”, where it is concealed under a thick tuft of hair dirty, the actor seems to be once again tempted to throw the saga “Twilight” to the dustbin. And offered to the public while erasing, as knew so well, in the past, the star Greta Garbo.

Once again, Robert Pattinson is impressive in a film that is not. Filmed in black-and-white aesthetic, The Lighthouse, released on the 18th of December, is a camera where the developer has clearly taken to Ionesco and Beckett. And the Roman Polanski of Cul-de-sac, bonus…. But, once again, Robert Pattinson is believed. Without a doubt, he even begged Robert Eggers, author of the very overrated The Witch (2016), of the commit. As he had done with the brothers Safdie for Good Time (2017), and with Claire Denis, after having been excited by White Materialwith Isabelle Huppert, to the point of accepting the painful High Life (2018) that it proposes as soon.

Video of HGQtix20zO8

In The Lighthouse, as usual, he held on to metamorphose. It hides in the hair and dirty filasses, not to mention a mustache that disfigures the possible. A mania, with him : he was already sporting a mop of bleached and traces of acne in Good Time. And a beard incredible, behind which it disappeared in The Lost City of Z, James Gray (2016). As if it were, every time, to forget the saga Twilight (2008-2012), where he played the role of a vampire beautiful, smooth and immortal, became instantly the idol of teenage girls all over the world. A role he likes, but which, at the end of the series, he mocked gently : “In the long run, I wondered what I was doing on campus. This guy was more than a hundred years, all the same… “

Robert Pattinson in The Lost City of Z, James Gray. Copyright StudioCanal

Perhaps its appeal lies in an insolence due to his apparent indolence. Unlike many other young actors, greedy, and forcenés, he seems indifferent. Also… It looks like eager to appear without necessarily trying to be seen. He shows off, but slips away. It is offered as rubbing, to say it all, as knew so well, once the star among the stars, Greta Garbo, to whom he is strangely reminiscent of : it as sensual, but absent. And moving because that impassive… A Divine male : and the shows David Cronenberg, the first great filmmaker to have had him confidence : in Cosmopolis (2012), we find Pattinson standing there, motionless, the air of a sleepwalker, and in Maps to the Stars (2014), asleep at the wheel of a limousine. His eyes are closed, therefore, and in Cosmopolis, concealed behind huge dark glasses. When he removes them, after several minutes, the girl that he is supposed to marry whisper : “You have blue eyes ? You don’t had ever said ! “

While filming, and Robert Pattinson, that is the magic of Garbo that David Cronenberg reinvented : in the room, viewers see only him. On the screen, he is always foreign to the other characters. As invisible… hence an intense feeling of dissatisfaction which, as we know, reflected in the very life of Garbo, and Robert Pattinson seems to have, sometimes :” I say to myself : “You’re no one, no one, no one ! What you can be annoying ! Say quickly something outrageous to be a little bit”. “And add :” I accept a film because I’m sure not able to do. I do the turns with the hope that not me drown. “(Interview Magazine, November 2018).

Robert Pattinson and Sarah Gadon in Cosmopolis, of David Cronenberg. Copyright The Stone Angels

What does it matter, then, the length of the role. It is not the main character of The Lost City of Z, and he doesn’t care. It is not him who embodies James Dean in Life (2015), Anton Corbijn. Which pleased him, on the contrary, it is to interpret the photographer who, through his photographs, capturing a star in its course the ephemeral to the light. The most incongruous of this beautiful little-known film remains, moreover, where the hero, depressed, disoriented, vomits in front of his kid, paralyzed. Scene implausible in the cinema today, because he is totally disturbing, where Pattinson dazzles by his way of expressing shame and derision. ” To congratulate me, to each film, on my progress, he joked, because he handles the self-deprecating humor with stubbornness –, I can just imagine how the people, at the start, had to find me bad… “

Robert Pattinson in Life, Anton Corbijn. Copyright ARP Selection

The latest news, triggering the fury of some fans of the character who found it too fragile, he will succeed, soon, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in the role of Batman. We can already envision, and with delight, what to do with it : surely a figure of Shakespeare, a Hamlet that will be asked constantly : “Be Batman or not to be…”

In fact, Jean-Luc Godard does he know ? “I wasn’t a teen very cinephile, tells the story of Robert Pattinson. But one day, by chance, I discovered Breathless. It has been the source of all : both of my want to make films that my behavior in the life… “ (Les Inrockuptibles, June 2018).

Robert Pattinson is, today, one of the young actors the most intriguing of world cinema. Thank You, Jean-Luc !