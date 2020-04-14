Sneakers which Nike launched after death of Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant was a hard blow for Nike. The sports brand and the now-deceased basketball player maintained a business relationship highly lucrative.

Now the signature of the dove has found a way to continue with this relationship with a tribute to the footballer who could represent a million-dollar business.

Mamba Fury: between recognition and business

In the midst of the pandemic, and without any official notice, Nike launched this Monday, the tennis official who made a tribute to Kobe Bryant that in the past few months lost his or her life in an unfortunate aircraft accident.

Although this product was planned to be presented in the months past, their presentation was postponed by the death of the iconic former player of The los Angeles Lakers.

Now, without notice, the firm launched this highly anticipated product by many who will leave the market with a price of just 100 euros (about 2 thousand 500 pesos), which makes them accessible to a large number of people.

Interesting business to view

Either by the price or by the expectation of the product after the death of the player, for Nike this release can be a very lucrative business that allows you to get up from the hard blow that the pandemic was in terms of sales and revenue.

The dumbbell historical sales generated with Bryant is sufficient to support this premise.

The numbers are clear about that. Until 2015, just prior to his retirement, Bryant and his sneakers (Nike Kobe) accounted for 14 percent of the total sales of basketball sneakers for the NBA, a percentage that was in second place behind only the Nike Air Jordan remained with the 72 percent, according to data provided by Slice Intelligence.

The relevance is represented by these percentages are translated into numbers, hard-of-sale that towards 2016 is translated into millions of dollars. According to Morgan Stanley, during that year, tennis Nike and Kobe would have participated in targeted sales of sports shoes of the NBA in the united States with Of $ 18 million.

These figures were important enough to the business of Nike that the brand decided to maintain a contract for the sale of shoes with Bryant, even after his retirement, to which Forbes gave a value of 23 million a year during September of last year.