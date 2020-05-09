Snobées for years, the female rappers are now making their voices heard

In the 1990s, considered by many as the golden age of american rap, the women have had their say, of Salt-N-Pepa to Foxy Brown, passing by Lil Kim, Lauryn Hill and Missy Elliott.

The women, victims of the crisis in the disk in the 2000s

Then, little by little in the years 2000, they are erased from the scene, the first victims of the crisis disk.

The industry was in free fall, when it was necessary to reduce the costs, of course, these are the women who have most felt says Kathy Iandoli, author of a recent book on the issue, God Save the Queens.

Whereas before, there were dozens of women’s names signed by the big labels, in 2010 there were only three to have a contract with a big record label, reports the documentary My Mic Sounds Nice: The Truth About Women in Hip Hop.

They are often opposed to each other, as if it could not be a place for a single woman in this world.

But this has not prevented these artists to create and innovate, quite the contrary.

The site Napster, which was one of the pioneers of illegal downloading, has made foolish the houses of discs but it has helped launch careers like they had never seen before, because people were no longer obsessed by the idea of getting a contract with a label analysis Kathy Iandoli.

The revolution Nicki Minaj

In 2010 then entered the scene in New York Nicki Minaj, with her style provocative, and its impressive throughput. It was the first hip-hop artist to emerge during this depression continues Kathy Iandoli.

Nicki was the first since a long time to be both sexy and good writing lyrics with a style that spoke to both fans of rap street in the raw, and men who just want to hear women talk about sex .

Nicki Minaj has praised for reintroduced the figure of the rapper with success in the pop culture .

When I arrived, there had been a drought of several years, during which no album made by a woman had been awarded with a platinum disc, and during which women were not given budget , she wrote on Instagram in 2017.

I showed to large groups, such as boys, we played an important role in this landscape. Nicki Minaj, rapper

In the wake of Nicki Minaj, a number of female rappers have arrived in the landscape : Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico, Nasty, City Girls, Tierra Whack… All operate in different registers.

Make themselves known through the Internet

The rapper from New York Dai Burger believes that platforms and social networks like YouTube and SoundCloud have allowed many artists to reach out more easily to their audience, not to mention Instagram, which offers access to the unpublished of the private life of celebrities.

Before, it was necessary to have these people who signed [des contrats] on your back and you had to have a certain look or behave in a certain way said the artist to his impressive stature to the AFP from her studio in Brooklyn.

The Internet has given us a chance like no other to do what we wanted. I do not need permission from anybody to be on the front of the stage. Dai Burger, rapper

The place for all

Dai Burger is a rapper openly gay famous sex on festive sounds.

Of our days, there is more camaraderie between the women in the rap, she says. There is so much room for us all! she said.

Critics

The rise of women in the rap, and their freedom of tone, are the subject of some criticism. The rapper and producer from Atlanta, Jermaine Dupri, a great name in the years 1990-2000, has complained last year that the sex is too present in the words of the great stars of the time.

What the former stripper Cardi B had replied that it rappait on its pussy if she wanted to, because it was her best friend .