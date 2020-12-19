Snoop Dogg is a new image for a Mexican beer brand

The rapper has signed a millionaire agreement to be the advertising face of Corona beer.

Snoop Dogg reached a millionaire deal with the famous Mexican beer brand Corona. According to the English daily The Sun, the rapper allegedly made a fortune of £ 10 million pounds (the US $ 13 million) to be the new face of the drink.

Dogg, who has an estimated net worth of more than $ 150 million, had previously raised $ 5 million for his Just Eat campaign this year and has now amassed a new sum in his bank account to star in new beer ads.

A source told the newspaper’s Bizarre column: “This year it was the face of major brands, including Just Eat, Burger King and Dunkin ‘Donuts. Snoop is worth more than $ 150 million and it’s not cheap. As part of the deal, Snoop recorded an ad that was also used as part of a major digital marketing campaign, ”explains the insider.

Also according to the British newspaper, Corona suffered its worst quarter in a decade amid the coronavirus pandemic, with reported losses of around $ 174 million.

The source added: “Corona bosses also liked Snoop’s take on how he lives his life – he’s calm and makes the best of every situation. Given what is happening in the world with the coronavirus, they needed to make sure that the brand came out, without shedding light on what has been a really difficult year for so many people. “

Corona is produced by Grupo Modelo in Mexico, which is part of the Belgian-Brazilian multinational AB Inbev.