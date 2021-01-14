SNOOP DOGG IS KEEN TO MAKE IT CLEAR THAT EVERYTHING IS FINE BETWEEN HIM AND EMINEM

The relationship between Eminem and Snoop Dogg had started to crack last summer when the latter told the microphones of the US radio show The Breakfast Club that he did not consider Slim Shady among the top 10 rappers of all time.

“Eminem, the great white hope! White rappers had zero respect and credibility in the scene – he declared – Dre probably put Eminem in the position of being considered one of the top 10 rappers ever. N or I don’t think so, but there is. is who believes that Eminem is among the top 10 lyricists. This is only possible because he met Dr. Dre and Dre helped him to be the best version of himself. “

Eminem had responded in kind to his colleague in “Zeus”, one of the songs contained in his latest album “Music To Be Murdered By”.

“The last thing I need is Snoop haunting me – Eminem raps – Dude, Dogg, you have been like a god to me.”

With the start of the new year, Snoop Dogg wanted to leave the old disagreements behind. On January 12, a fan received a comment from the rapper after sharing an old photo of Snoop and Eminem with Dr. Dre on Instagram with the caption “I wonder what changed!”.

“Nothing, we’re fine, “ replied the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” artist, apparently putting an end to the feud between him and Eminem.