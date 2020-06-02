Snowpiercer, Busan, Darjeeling Limited… : 10 movies and series that take place in a train – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the screening of “Snowpiercer” on Netflix, with a focus on 10 movies and series whose action takes place in a train, “Last train to Busan” to “Run” through “The Passenger”, “Was aboard the Darjeeling Limited” and “The polar Express”.

LAST TRAIN TO BUSAN (2016)

Available on Netflix.

The feature Last train to Busan we live in South Korea, so that an unknown virus is spreading in the country and that the state of emergency is declared. The passengers on the train, KTX engage in a fight without thank you in order to survive up to Busan, the only city where they will be safe… Regarding the staging of this zombie film, presented in a Session of Midnight in Cannes, the director Sang-Ho Yeon says : “The train offers an enclosed space and repetitive. All of the cars and compartments look-alike. There is a lot of action scenes in the film, but I didn’t want too be cut, in order to allow the spectators to locate themselves more easily. I have limited the number of plans that we can follow the movements of the characters, so that the action remains readable. There are fewer plans in my film as an action movie regular.”

ABOARD THE DARJEELING LIMITED (2008)

Available in VOD.

Three brothers who haven’t spoken since the death of their father, decide to do a big train journey across India to renew ties of the past. A “spiritual quest” that will quickly derail… Such is the pitch of the comedy-drama Aboard the Darjeeling Limitedled by Owen WilsonAdrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. For this film as funny as melancholic, the film director Wes Anderson wanted above all to turn into a real train, a spacecraft that, in this case, moving between the city of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. “We went in a region of India which is managed by the Northwestern Railways, and we have announced that we need to have ten cars and one locomotive that we were going to completely redecorate and roll on their rail network”, remembers the chief set designer Mark Frideberg. “It was the first time they were asked such a thing. The steps have been long and tedious, but we eventually get what we wanted.”

THE PASSENGER (2018)

Available in VOD.

Like every day after work, Michael MacCauley takes the suburban train that takes her home. But commuting takes a different turn when, after having received the call of a mysterious stranger, he is forced to identify, before the last stop, a passenger hidden in the train. Fourth collaboration between director Jaume Collet-Serra and actor Liam Neeson, the thriller The Passenger represented a double challenge : make such an exciting story with a scenery that never changes and adapt the staging to this constraint. “A train can be relatively boring to shoot. Fortunately, the Hudson North has an aesthetically interesting”says the filmmaker. “He is old, makes a lot of noise and it still has this ticket system punch that I find fascinating. In addition, this line offers lights of many and varied. We pass the docks and tunnels from Grand Central to the Bronx and then to the Hudson River before leaving the city. Visually, we could build a big advantage.”

RUN (2020)

Available on OCS.

The series Runit is the story of two former lovers who, 15 years ago, have made a pact. A covenant in which they agreed to disappear together if ever one of them who need to escape his life, had sent this simple and unique text message saying : “RUN”. In this show signed Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), which mixes thriller and romance, many scenes take place inside a train. At casting, we found Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars). The latter remembers : “On the logistics plan, to turn the scenes in the train was a nightmare since the car tanguait a lot. We gave the landscapes on screens and with the change of perspectives, it’s impossible not to have evil in the heart !“

SOURCE CODE (2011)

Available in VOD.

Colter Stevens wakes up suddenly in a train to Chicago. Amnesiac, he has no recollection of being mounted therein. When suddenly, a bomb explodes… When he wakes up, he discovers that he is involved in a process experimental to project himself into the body of a person and relive the last eight minutes of his life. Its mission : to continually revive the few minutes before the explosion to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack. This is the story of thriller SF Source Code, directed by Duncan Jones (son of David Bowie) and taken by Jake Gyllenhaal. A movie for which the same sequence of the train had to be turned in several different ways, each time with the input of a new element storyline.

The CRIME OF THE ORIENT-EXPRESS (2017)

Available in VOD.

The luxury and calm of a journey in Orient Express is suddenly shattered by a murder. The 13 passengers are all suspects, and the famous detective Hercule Poirot, embarks on a race against the clock to find the murderer, before he strikes again. The cult novel of Agatha Christie has been adapted many times on screen, the last version dating back to 2017 with Kenneth Branagh at the achievement and a casting XXL involving Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe and Daisy Ridley. For this film, dthem trains have been designed : one for the indoor and outdoor scenes, composed of all the cars and the locomotive, and able to move on the tracks, the other for interior scenes only, with removable side for easy shooting.

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

Available on Netflix.

A young boy who begins to doubt the existence of santa Claus climbs into a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. As the polar Express sinks in lands enchanted, the adventure is waiting for you and youth passengers are aware of the extent of their donations. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this film benefits from the technique called “Performance Capture,” a process to re-create to perfection, in computer graphics, the expressions and gestures of the actors, among them Tom Hanks.

A WOMAN VANISHES (1938)

Available on DVD / Blu-ray.

In the train which brings Balkan home, Iris is befriended by an old lady, Miss Froy. However, it disappears during sleep Iris : in its place is found another lady wearing the same clothes. None of the passengers on the train remembers Miss Froy. Assisted by a young musician, Gilbert, Iris is conducting the investigation. Hop quickly to the edge of the detective movie, A woman disappears, conducted by a certain Alfred Hitchock during his English period.

RUNAWAY TRAIN (1986)

Available on DVD / Blu-ray.

Runaway Train, this is the story of Manny and Buck, who manage to escape from prison. Their flight is very complicated and dangerous because they are in the middle of Alaska, a region with climate conditions of glacial. However, they join a train station and boarded a train. Unfortunately for them, the driver is a victim of a heart attack and the brakes of the convoy do not respond ! The speed continues to increase and no one seems to be able to make it down… The scenes of the process of this feature film scripted by Akira Kurosawa that were filmed in Alaska. It should be noted that, Runaway Train, was presented at Cannes in 1986 and allowed to actors Jon Voight and Eric Roberts to be nominated for the Oscars.

SNOWPIERCER (2013 and 2020)

Film available on VOD / Series available on Netflix.

In the feature film, Bong Joon-ho and the series Netflixadapted from the COMIC The Transperceneigethe viewer is plunged into a near future, when the Earth is experiencing a new ice age. The last survivors were taken aboard the Snowpiercer, a train gigantic sentenced to rotate around the Earth without ever stopping. Bong Joon-ho stated, during the release of his film : “When I opened the COMIC, I discovered that it was the story of a train. However, I am literally obsessed with trains (…) It is a confined space, a place that represents a challenge in terms of staging. (…) The Transperceneige appeared to me as a work that I was meant for. A gesture of fate, a film that was born of chance.”

