Snowpiercer (Netflix) : the trailer of the sci-fi series event – News Series to TV

On the 25th of may next, the Transperceneige (Snowpiercer) will start his dash. The series will be seen exclusively on Netflix.

This is a series that fans of the graphic novels and the eponymous film by Bong Joon-Ho has been eagerly anticipated. Netflix, which purchased the broadcast rights in France, comes to reveal the first images in a trailer that is reminiscent in the style, the feature-length film released in 2013. Snowpiercer immerses us in a post-apocalyptic world : seven years after the world has become a vast, icy expanse, the survivors have found refuge in a train in perpetual motion. Composed of 1001 cars, the spacecraft is circling the globe at full speed. Has edge, class warfare, social injustice, and internal policy will sow the seeds of disorder.

If the film of Bong Joon-Ho was political, the series will very likely also. Side casting, Tilda Swinton leaves her spot to Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs takes one of Chris Evans. Sean Bean is also expected in the series (in the hope that his person will not die !). The episodes will be available in their entirety on the 25th of may next.