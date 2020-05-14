Snowpiercer : the first reviews of the series Netflix has fallen – News Series

The series Snowpiercer will be available on Netflix on the 25th of may, and the first opinions are out to convince you, or not, to watch his episodes.

Subject to production as apocalyptic as its story, Snowpiercer finally managed to get the head out of the water. Adapted from the film of Bong Joon-ho, 2013, itself inspired by the comic French Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, the series was put on the rails of the Transperceneige. Very intriguing by his DNA as an artist, she has set the bar very high and may be given a poisoned gift.

The action takes place in 2021seven years after the planet has become a ground frozen and unsafe, as a good dystopia. The Transperceneige, this train of survival which are separated by wagons to the different social classes, trace its course unbridled, while his passengers, the poorest survive in tail, and that the richest feast in my head. The story takes place roughly ten years prior to the drama seen in the film, and introduces new characters ; and thus a new cast led by Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, and many others.

Snowpiercer the movie : definitely inspiring

Daveed Diggs, in the role of Layton, took the place of Chris Evans and foments a revolt in the rear of the train. Presented as a reboot, the series resumes the main lines of the film but is distinguished from it by not playing again not exactly the plot – for example, all the pan devoted to the nutrition bars of the poor is not a treaty, and is considered as acquired. The basics are there, with the necessary dose of reinvention.

But the balance is claimed he convinced the american press ? For its upcoming release in the United States (may 17, on TNT), and prior to his arrival in France of Netflix, reporters were able to see first-hand this adaptation (including Bong Joon-ho is credited with the production). The first opinions are fallen and are rather mixed. If the critical don’t shout to the disaster, they are far from the howl that it’s a masterpiece and in common with the movie. From the worst to the best, you had selected a sample :

Daveed Diggs, and Jennifer Connelly, sides of the same coin

“The film of Bong Joon-ho was a marvel of style in his designs and his photography, but the series has the allure of a science-fiction very generic, and the action could just as well happen in a spaceship that 20 000 leagues under the sea.” CBR

“This is certainly not the Snowpiercer for Bong, it is a series of TNT [ndlr : la chaîne derrière The Alienist, Babylon 5, Falling Skies]… But still, by dint of hammering expressions ridiculous, it derails almost, and it can be summed up in two words : train, police”. Indiewire

“Snowpiercer is an entry stage balourde, and one wonders if this is not the result of its long and bumpy path to finally be released”. TV Line

“I’m not going to be super nice”

“An adaptation exercise frustrating (…) Snowpiercer does not simply jump between the plots at half finished, tones, multiple, writing jarring and the choice of performance occasionally and mémorablement disconcerting – [Snowpiercer] has been passed to the karcher. In contrast to an acute awareness that each passenger has his place in the train (and believe me, this series likes to remind that it is a struggle of classes several times per episode), the viewer himself does not identify (…) It is obvious that the series wants to present himself as more popular, unlike the film, darker and more confidential. (…)

To summarize, Snowpiercer will satisfy those who were more curious towards her. With a second season looming and the [tout de même] bold moments, it is not impossible that the problems plaguing the first season – including inconsistencies and narrative – are not settled in the next few episodes.” Collider

“Even in a series which deals with the social fractures, and a time abominable, the concept of low-fund criminals is far-fetched, especially as the global conflict between the extremes of the tail end of train and head of train dissolves in the police approach.” The Playlist



A train of multi-function and ultra-modern

“Snowpiercer arrives after a production’s incredible, showrunner replaced, pilot episode rewrites and returned, but these changes do not carry anything to the fascinating result, and that keeps us in suspense.” BBC.com

“The first season of Snowpiercer weaves a tale that honors its source of inspiration while subverting our expectations, so that the series could continue for several seasons. It tells a story that sticks with our current events.” ComicBook.com

Critics are not unanimous for the first season, and the reviews are very mixed and disappointed, without being scandalisées. The dimension police seems to have taken the not on the sociological dimension, and not for the best it seems. A second season has already been ordered and would resolve the faux-pas story after some critics.

The 10 episodes will be available on 25 may on Netflix, in France. The last teaser is here to announce it, and start the machine in France.

