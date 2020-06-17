Snowpiercer : the series is not the same rails of the film

Every Monday from the 25th day of may, in a new episode of Snowpiercer arrives at the station of Netflix. And from the beginning of the trip, we were able to verify that the series was much more than a simple reboot of the movie of 2013 was signed Bong Joon-Ho. A very good idea, not to stay on the dock…

A series adapted from a movie, that already in itself an adaptation of a comic book… What new story might well be able to tell us Snowpiercerthe new show-cased every Monday in France on Netflix ?

This is the legitimate question, which was on the lips of all future passengers, all the same quite curious to trace in this train launched at full speed to preserve the last survivors of an ice age that had devastated the Earth. Because, no matter the destination, what matters is the journey. Therefore, it was necessary to propose a new one, with a new story, new characters, but keeping all the strong points of this story post-apocalyptic, which illustrates beautifully the struggle of classes. After all, what could be better than the different compartments of a single train of social divisions ? Then at the bottom of the train, all the world is living in a residence unsafe without seeing the light of day, in the first class, each rich family has its own car, eating fresh produce and drinking champagne while enjoying the beautiful landscape. You have a right to it, with the card 12-25 ?

The Snowpiercer, or le Transperceneige, is a train of 1001 cars, a kind of Noah’s Ark in the near future where climate disruption, finally, causing the loss of almost the whole of humanity. The more poor, the more we saw towards the tail end of the train. In the movie Snowpiercer 2013, with Chris Evans (Captain America) in the lead role, the director Bong Joon-Ho (who has since cardboard with Parasite) told the story of a revolt, after the fighters of the lower part of the train of the locomotive. A cross is violent, very graphic, poetic also, as to times of video games (each car is comparable to a level). And in the first few minutes of the first episode, one gets the impression that the series Snowpiercer is that a reboot : the preparations are exactly the same, and finally, while we think that we can guess what is going to follow, when one has already seen the movie (also available on Netflix), everything changes.

Snowpiercer, between The Crime of the Orient Express and the Mirror Black

Layton, the hero of this new trip to the edge of the Snowpiercerhe was a researcher in his previous life. The leader of the “no class”, those who have “dared” to take the train without having a ticket, in order to survive, it is called by the head of the train crew to investigate a horrible murder that has been committed. Instead of fighting the linear tail to the head, begins a story of research, including The Crime of the Orient Express and The Black Mirrorand by multiplying the number of trips back and forth between the different cars, and showing how to live the various classes. But also to discover the secrets of the Snowpiercerand there are many. To start with the true role of Melanie Cavill (embodied by a flawless Jennifer Conelly), which could have much more power in the board of what that looks like…

While it was thought that the series Snowpiercer I was not going to be a reboot of the movie, stretching his plot length, or the history of one of the oldest uprisings that are mentioned in the film, the new dystopian party in a new direction. Unfortunately for passengers, this new journey will be far from quiet…

Take a ride on the Snowpiercer with a new episode every Monday on Netflix, available for your box SFR.

Sources : Netflix, Europe 1, First