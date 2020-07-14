Snub for Kanye West in the presidential election : only 2% of Americans would vote for him

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
27


If we are to believe the latest polls published by Political Polls, the rapper is not going to be the next president of the united states. The figures show that some of the american voters would be willing to vote for the husband of Kim Kardashian. The one who announced his candidacy on July 4, the day of the national holiday, would be able to get the 2% of the votes, tied with Jo Jorgensen libertarian Party. As for Howie Hawkins, the green Party, which would be followed by the 1% of the electorate. According to Political Polls, Joe Biden, is ahead of Donald Trump, with 48% of the intended vote, compared to 39 %.

