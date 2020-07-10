Snubbed in the Top 10 of all-time Barkley, Shaq, the ridiculous live !

As he had already done a couple of weeks ago, Charles Barkley has drawn up its Top 10 of all time, this time on the antennae of TNT. Problem : its traditional friend Shaquille O’neal was there also, and has not necessarily enjoyed don’t appear on your list !

The past month of April, as it was very common to do so in this time of the year, Charles Barkley had established his Top 10 of all time with the coach of Kentucky John Calipari. Its ranking had a lot to talk about due to the place that was given to LeBron James. Obviously, this has not changed the way of thinking of the former MVP.

This Thursday, in the famous show Inside The NBA I had to reproduce this fiscal year, and that gave the same hierarchy.

1) Michael (Jordan)

2) Oscar Robertson

3) Bill Russell

4) Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar)

5) Wilt (Chamberlain)

6) Kobe (Bryant)

7) LeBron (James)

8) Jerry West

9) Elgin Baylor

10) Magic (Johnson)/(Larry) Bird

Shaquille O’nealalso present in the duplex in the show, has not ceased to react to its absence in the ranking. He takes it with his usual partner of the plateau, with a great punchline of which only he has the secret.

I have a problem with your list, Chuck. I’ve placed in the Top 10. Then, regardless of the product you are smoking at home in Reno, you have to bring back one of the that has refourgué ! Is this a joke, Chuck ? I’m not in your Top 10 ?!

The output has, of course, is laughing all the cast of shock, but was also approved by the 3rd luron of the strip of consultants, namely, Kenny Smith. The last one, so it has asked Barkley to justify this choice to leave Shaq out of this selection, so that the interior of the legend of the reply was very diplomatic :

I’ve never seen anyone like Shaq. Never ! According to me, Shaq is the big man of the most dominant in the history ! But I put him behind players like Magic, Bird, LeBron and Kobe. I have not put behind the guys of the nothing !… Shaq is right there, in the 11th, 12th, 13th place.

In the light of the last reaction of Smith and the Big Diesel – goggles don’t lie, the justification of his accomplice was not enough to convince them. On the contrary. In any case, despite being confined in their homes, respective, the three characters that still manage to both offer us moments of pure laughter and passionate debate.

So, this is what you also, which do not appear Shaquille O neal in his Top 10, such as Charles Barkley, or rejoindriez you in place of the indignation of the pivot and Kenny Smith ?