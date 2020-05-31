So again the web and Instagram in a bathing suit !

Kim Kardashian has obviously decided to offer a good time to its followers during the containment, and these are not going to complain about it !

Lately, the wife of Kanye West has shown alluring on his account Instagram, of what to do to climb the temperature, proving that she remained the undisputed queen of buzz on the social networks.

Kim Kardashian promotes her brand, Skims !

Kim Kardashian, who wanted to promote its brand while spoiling his fans with a few snapshots of daring, took her best poses in story Instagram, which is enough to promote its creations while entertaining his subscribers !

With this story, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian to prove that it was not cold in the eyes, as was his habit, and she is determined to take care of it throughout the containment.

In fact, while most people hang around at home in joggers and casual, the queen of the glamour to the american wishes to preserve its sensual image : it appears, therefore, always impeccable on the social networks, then even that lately, her little sister Kylie Jenner has been photographed in the streets of Beverly Hills without makeup !

An appearance which had greatly excited the web, internet users hardly recognize their favorite star, which he must admit, was a far cry from the image she usually refers to her fans…

Kim Kardashian does not seem to experience this problem, she never goes out her house without having spent hours to get ready : hair flawless, makeup glamour to the extreme and look ultra-sophisticated : the wife of rapper Kanye West leaves nothing to chance !

It is also, somehow, his trademark. It must be said that Kim Kardashian, who has created his own clothing brand, should promote it as it should be.

The young woman goes including pictures and other photos sensual, the unveiling dressed in her creations and in particular of his own brand : Skims!

A brand with the it-girl is particularly proud, especially as his new collection was recently released : April 17, last.

Kim Kardashian had to conduct the promotion as it should be ; and as one is never better served than by oneself, the sister of Khloé Karadashian has served as the model by chaining the pose !

With its brand to global success, Kim Kardashian offers to its fans creations necessarily ultra-sensual, often transparent or nude color, as the last model, of which it has itself ensured the promotion on the his account Instagram.

For this creation, Kim Kardashian was asked in all simplicity, in front of the lens, wearing a stylish two-piece flesh-colored and particularly indented.

A set which showcased her curves incendiary, and her generous chest.

Make-up glamour and hair smoothed, Kim Kardashian has, as usual, triggered the buzz on the Canvas, the fans extolling his perfect plastic, but also his creations.

There is no doubt that after this publication the hot, this model of bra and panties, high-cut had to be sold by hundreds, or even thousands !