So gear up the standings after Day 1

After almost a month without activity of mexican soccer, appeared the eLigaMX to calm the urge to roll the ball. Although in a virtual way, the emotions were not lacking this weekend.

On Friday, it gave the contest FIFA 20 where involved the 18-team First Division with the match between Necaxa and Striped, where he was 2-4 Monterrey.

Chivas before FC Juarez, is up to this time the duel more attractive of the Day 1. Dieter Villalpando of Guadalajara and Diego Rolán of the Braves, gave the Saturday a vibrant tie at five goals.

Toluca it is located at the top of the ranking after his victory 4-0 over the Morelia.

This night will conclude Day 1 with the match between Xolos and Santos; tomorrow will continue the activities, but already with Day 2 of the tournament virtual.