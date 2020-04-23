So gear up the table after Day 4

Finished the Day 4 and Saints took on the undefeated Cougars in the choose MXthe Lion continues to dominate the standings with 12 units.

The Beast beat Morelia and with that he took hold of the top with four victories. Perfect step in the tournament virtual commanded by the uruguayan Nico Sosa.

We recommend: 72 teams who played in the Ascent MX, and disappeared

Of time, Club Atlético San Luis, Pumas, Toluca, Puebla, Atlas, Pachuca and Scuffed,completed the eight positions League.