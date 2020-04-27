So gear up the table after Day 5

Ended the Day 5 of the choose MX and Atletico San Luis is placed on top of the competition with 13 units, which has the Lion but the bottom of the potosinos by the difference of goals.

Saints in third place with 12 points after the score 0-6 to Puebla, with 11 and Toluca who won 1-3 at Xolos, Atlas with 10, while Pachuca, America and Pumas to round off the positions 6, 7 and 8 with nine units.

Cruz Azul had an advantage of 2-0 and lost 2-4 against Pachuca, The Machine is still without points. On the other hand, Chivas achieved their first victory in the tournament the score 0-4 to the Tigers.

So gear up the table after the fifth day of the Liga MX virtual.



