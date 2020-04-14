So it was the scolding of Carles Puyol to Alves and Thiago celebrate more











The day that Carles Puyol scolded Alves and Thiago celebrate more (EFE)





Carles Puyol is the clear example of what we look for in a captain, a natural leader that commanded at Barcelona for more than 10 years. The historic fc barcelona player met today 42 years and why we remember one of its most emblematic.

The Spanish defender was more than respected in the locker room blaugrana and their directions were always attended to. In a duel of the 2011-2012 season, Puyol stopped a celebration of their peers Dani Alves and Thiago Alcantara.

It was in minute 76 of the duel day 36 between the Rayo Vallecano and the Boat, the team led by Pep Guardiola already won 4-0 and, after a centre of Alves to Thiagofell the fifth. These two players celebrated with a long dance that bothered Carles who ran up to where they were his companions and forced them to stop to continue the game.

The match ended 0-7 in favour of the Barcelona and, in addition to the bulky marker, the action of the central will remain for posterity. At the press conference of the said duel, the coach Guardiola also denounced what was done by their players.

With the Catalan club, Carles Puyol managed six titles The Leaguetwo Copa del Reysix Super cups of Spainthree Champions Leaguetwo Super cups of Europe and two World of Clubs.

