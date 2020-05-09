Sofia Carson chats with the granddaughter of Audrey Hepburn

A dream become a reality.
Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual conversation with E! New co-host Scott Tweedie on the series Instagram of this last, HappE! Time. During this exclusive interview, the Offspring actress spoke about her role in UNICEF USA event streaming to come, UNICEF will not stop.
The broadcast world streaming, which will be broadcast on Saturday, may 9 to 20 h., AND will feature performances and appearances by Dear, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan FREEMAN and countless others.
Audrey Hepburngranddaughter of Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer will also make an appearance as she pays tribute to the legend of Hollywood and a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. This is where the commitment of Sofia is in the game!
According to the darling of Disney, she had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany’s granddaughter of the star to the stage.
“I have the honor to interview the grand-daughter of my idol – the granddaughter of Audrey Hepburn – Emma Kathleen Hepburn (Ferrer), who is absolutely amazing,” gushed Sofia to E !. “It was so surreal to talk with her. You know, she has also devoted his life to follow in the footsteps of her great-grandmother in giving back.
Once again, Sofia noted how “surreal” it was that she had “been able to be in conversation with it”. In addition to this highlight, the actress and singer, 27-year-old has expressed his enthusiasm about the performance of his “idol” Expensive ABBA‘Chiquitita’ in Spanish. As fans probably know, the music legend has covered “Chiquitita” for it Queen of dancing album, which followed his leading role in Mamma Mia! Here we go again.
“The proceeds of this record, the record is original, has benefited UNICEF since the 70’s”, she added. “So, this is a very nice evening and, most importantly, we gather to honor our heroes and the work that UNICEF has done with all our heroes.”
Speaking of music, Sofia took a moment to address his own song with R3HABentitled “I Luv U.” While the song speaks of unrequited love, the triple threat revealed that several experiments have inspired the lyrics.
“So, I would say that it is a compilation of experiences and personal stories that I think we all have crossed,” said Sofia. “Unfortunately, we all fell in love with a love that does not love us in any way.”
Don’t forget to listen to “I Luv U” now!
UNICEF will not stop will be released exclusively on Saturday, may 9 to 20 p.m. AND on NBC News NOW, Peacock, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com.
(E! Is part of the family NBCUniversal.)
For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.