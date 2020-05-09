Sofia Carson chats with the granddaughter of Audrey Hepburn

A dream become a reality.

Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual conversation with E! New co-host Scott Tweedie on the series Instagram of this last, HappE! Time. During this exclusive interview, the Offspring actress spoke about her role in UNICEF USA event streaming to come, UNICEF will not stop.

The broadcast world streaming, which will be broadcast on Saturday, may 9 to 20 h., AND will feature performances and appearances by Dear, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan FREEMAN and countless others.

Audrey Hepburngranddaughter of Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer will also make an appearance as she pays tribute to the legend of Hollywood and a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF. This is where the commitment of Sofia is in the game!

According to the darling of Disney, she had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany’s granddaughter of the star to the stage.

“I have the honor to interview the grand-daughter of my idol – the granddaughter of Audrey Hepburn – Emma Kathleen Hepburn (Ferrer), who is absolutely amazing,” gushed Sofia to E !. “It was so surreal to talk with her. You know, she has also devoted his life to follow in the footsteps of her great-grandmother in giving back.