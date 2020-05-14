Sofia Coppola directed his first tv series

Fans of Sofia Coppola are many. The filmmaker has been able to appeal to millions of people through his poetic universe and the photography fascinating of all his films. It tackles this year with a new challenge : the tv series.

The first series of Sofia Coppola on Apple TV+

Sofia Coppola, little is known about his cult films like Virgin Suicides or Lost in Translation with Scarlett Johansson. She is attacked to different worlds with his version of the rock’n’roll of Marie-Antoinette or its adaptation to the fact various The Bling Ring with Emma Watson.

The director, 49-year-old isn’t afraid to take on new challenges and prove it with his new project : a series that will be broadcast on the streaming platform Apple TV+. Sofia Coppola will tackle an adaptation of the novel of Edith Wharton, “Custom of the Country“(The beautiful weddings in French). This novel was published in 1913.

For the moment, no information on the number of episodes or the the cast of the series were not disclosed. One simply knows that Sofia Coppola has set his sights on Apple TV+ for this series, but also for his next film, which will be released in 2020 : On the Rockswith Bill Murray, and Rashida Jones. It will follow a mother who reconnects with her playboy father for a trip through New York city.

The synopsis of the series The beautiful weddings

Sofia Coppola looks very enthusiastic about her new series project. She confided to the magazine Variety : “Undine Spragg is my anti-heroine of a literary favourite and I am delighted to present to the screen for the first time”.

In the Custom of the Country, we follow the evolution of Undine, the daughter of a dodgy businessman who is as beautiful as greedy. In this novel, we follow in the course of his many marriages and divorces in order to access the upper middle class in new york and the aristocracy of the Faubourg Saint-Germain. Without scruple, she does everything in her power to climb the rungs of the hierarchy to be more rich and famous..

Next step: to know the casting Of Beautiful Weddings and the identity of the actress who will play Undine Spragg. Sofia Coppola could actually call for Kirsten Dunst, her favorite actress, for this new project.