Sofia Coppola found Bill Murray to a shock generation

Since its remake of “The Prey”, for which she was awarded the prize of best director at the Cannes film Festival in 2017, the talented Sofia Coppola was discreet. Exclusively for IndieWire, she unveiled her new film project, Tuesday 21 April 2020.

In “Lost in Translation” (2003), the time seemed to be suspended in Tokyo, and led to the meeting of two misfits of life, embodied by Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray. Seventeen years have passed and the filmmaker of “the Virgin Suicides” (2000) and “Marie-Antoinette” (2006) finds his actor iconic in that it offers the main role of his next film. Sofia Coppola revealed the scenario of the film, that she prepares : “Bill Murray and Rashida Jones play a father and his daughter. She is married to Marlon Wayans, a businessman, talented individuals who travel a lot and who has a beautiful assistant. The character of Rashida has suspicions. His father, a playboy sophisticated on the back, drags him into his paranoia. It is, in some way, the confrontation between two generations. A young woman of her time and a gentleman to another.”

Streaming ? “It is not so much of the cinema”

“This will be a film about a clash of generational between two people who each have different visions of human relationships and love. They discuss a lot, of life, of men, women, and they will drink a lot of Martini bars, new york“, she continued. After the hilarious movie Netflix “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015), “On the Rocks” signs the third collaboration between the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola and actor favourite of Wes Anderson, to the delight of movie-goers ! A24, which was already producing “The Bling Ring” (2013) with Emma Watson, is in charge of the project. If no release date is announced, the movie should be out in the halls before continuing its distribution on the platform Apple TV.

A first for the filmmaker who is not entirely convinced by the stream : “Before a film should be 90 minutes, at least. Now, with streaming, you may have an idea longer or shorter. We can do something in three parts so I think it is interesting because they are more open to try different things. It’s exciting, but at the same time, I don’t really like… It’s not so much of the film (in the traditional sense). For me, it is a different thing.“