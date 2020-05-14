Sofia Coppola in 6 movies

Aspirant once to a course of a fashion editor as Diana Vreelandultimately intern at Chanel and muse eternal Marc Jacobs, Sofia Coppola launched his career as a producer in the style wispy and poetic with The Virgin Suicides in 1999. On the occasion of its anniversary, Vogue looks back on the films highlights of this immensely talented biberonnée to the cinema.

Virgin Suicides (1999)

“I have always used my emotions and the things by which I am placed in my private life to build a character.” The game at flower of skin, between innocence and fragility, of Kirsten Dunst seduced Sofia Coppola who offers him the role of Lux Lisbon in his first film Virgin Suicides. The story of the daily lives of five sisters Lisbon subject to parental pressure, this sublime universal tragedy on the difficulties of being a teenager won the Camera d’or at Cannes in 1999. A beautiful entry into the world of the achievement for this girl who has managed over the years to draw the outline of a film as sensitive and poetic.

Lost in Translation (2003)

His first feature film was praised by critics, but it is with his second film, Lost in Translation, released in 2003, and that Sofia Coppola became a star at the same rank as his father director. On a background of an urban landscape lit by the neon lights of Tokyo, it was shot in only 27 days with a budget of $ 4 million. The film has generated nearly $ 120 million worldwide and was nominated for four Oscars, including Best film, Best actor, and Best director. Coppola is left the ceremony with the Oscar for Best original screenplay and was the third woman ever nominated as best director. The film brings together Scarlett Johanssonin the role of Charlottea young bride is lonely and listless, and Bill Murray, which interprets Bob Harrisan actor who takes of the age, and whose career is unstable. The two Americans formed gradually a particular link while they are staying at the Park Hyatt Tokyo, immersed in a culture that is completely foreign.

Marie-Antoinette (2006)

It was not until Sofia Coppola to blow the dust off the character Marie-Antoinette and the rank of icon of pop culture. The director chooses the youthful features Kirsten Dunstthat she had directed in Virgin Suicides (1999) to embody a queen sassy and free, more modern than ever. And Coppola does not hesitate to play on anachronisms. The soundtrack is pop and sweet, a pair of Converse rose flirts with the shoes in silk designed by Manolo Blahnikthe short airy dresses are shortened… At the beginning of his reign, the Marie-Antoinette of Sofia Coppola enjoys the pleasures of Versailles, made and unmade modes and refuses the label rigid of the Court. She collects hats that defy the laws of gravity, devoured macaroons with rose and falls into the arms of her lover, the Count de Fersen. Inspired by the biography ofAntonia Fraser, Marie-Antoinette :The Journeyreleased in 2001, Sofia Coppola draws the contours of a heroin anti-conformist and charismatic, to the image of “the young woman of our time”.

Somewhere (2010)

Awarded a Golden Lion at the Venice film Festival, this film, this little gem solar Sofia Coppola dissects the complex relationship of Johnny Marco (interpreted by Stephen Dorff) with his daughter Cléo (Elle Fanning), all in the idyllic setting of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Based on a true story, this film Sofia Coppola watch Emma Watson in a character the complete opposite of wise Hermione : a young thief provocative fascinated by the luxury and the celebrities who, with his friends, chasing the Hollywood stars on the Internet and has brought in the most beautiful villas of Los Angeles to steal money, clothes and jewelry.

The Prey (2017)

With The Prey, adapted from the book The Prey of Thomas P. Cullinan, Sofia Coppola back to the history with this story disturbing. A handsome wounded soldier (Colin Farrellduring the american Civil war will sow the disorder in a boarding school for young women headed by Martha Farnsworth (Nicole Kidman) that has been collected. Between the sexual tensions and rivalries morbid, this drama exciting the dream cast won the Award for directing at Cannes in 2017.

