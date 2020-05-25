Sofia Coppola produced his first series for Apple TV

Who is it?

20 years ago all round came out Virgin Suicides, the first film remarkable and noticed by Sofia Coppola, based on the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides. The daughter of Francis Ford Coppola had chained previously small roles in the films of his father, beginning with the mythical trilogy of the Godfather, where it appears from the age of 1 year! But the profession of actress does the tent not more than that. After studying art and experience as a costume designer, she spends behind the camera and sign a handful of short films and music videos for The Flaming Lips, and Air.

In 2004, his second film, Lost in Translation, emerges as a gifted seventh art (César for the best foreign film, Oscar for best original screenplay) with the cult duo Bill Murray/Scarlett Johansson all in the modesty, tenderness and sensuality, veiled.

Why are we talking about?

Having completed his seventh feature film,On the Rockswith Bill Murray) a week before the confinement, the filmmaker has announced that it is to undertake its first TV series. It will adapt a novel by Edith Wharton, released in 1913, The Custom of the Country (Beautiful weddingsin French), which tells the story of a young girl from the Midwest trying to make his way in high society in new york, and then French.

Famous author of the early Twentieth century, Edith Wharton was the first woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize. His novels have often been transposed to the cinema (In the happy world, in particular, with Gillian Anderson) and Julian Fellowes, the creator of “Downton Abbey”, the often cited in his sources of inspiration. The series will be broadcast on Apple TV, the host also in the future On the Rocks. Last December, Netflix subscribers had them, had the right to a comedy of Christmas signed by Sofia Coppola, with Bill Murray again.

What is the other saying?

A photograph ethereal and a unique way to express the intimate have shaped the style of Sofia Coppola. Intellectual and unobtrusive, the girl is quickly emancipated from his famous father, who remains his biggest fan. If his version is very rock’n’roll of Marie-Antoinette has not made unanimously, Francis Ford defended ardently:

“I’m very proud of Sofia because his cinema is without compromise, he declared to People magazine in 2007. Personally, I think “Marie Antoinette” was one of the film’s most original of the year. But see thus attacked at its output… Sofia manages it better, but as a father, it bothers me a lot. Fortunately, it is solid as steel.”

The time was responsible for giving him back the confidence of its peers as it has added to its collection the golden Lion in Venice for Somewhere in 2010 and the Prix de la mise en scene at Cannes with The Prey, in 2017.

In quarantine

To escape the pandemic of covid-19, Sofia, was confined in the family home in Napa, California. It is the home school to the two girls she had with her husband, the musician Thomas Mars, half of the group Phoenix, with whom she is in couple since 2005. She celebrated her 49 years on may 14.

