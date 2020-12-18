Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton break up after dating for two months

The burgeoning relationship between Scott Disick’s ex-model and Morton just “cooled off.”

Things between model Sofia Richie and Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton cooled off.

Richie and Morton, who sparked romance rumors after being spotted together multiple times, hit the brakes after dating for two months.

A source told E! News: Things between Sofia and Matthew “got cold” since they were last seen kissing over dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant.

The source added: “They weren’t dating seriously and were only seeing each other casually, but the relationship has definitely gone sour. Nothing in particular happened, they’re just not ready for something serious. “

A few weeks ago, it seemed like a serious romance was brewing between the two. But the new report suggests that the 22-year-old model is single again.

Lionel Richie’s daughter recently hinted that there might be more to her breakup with Scott Disick than people originally thought. He posted a photo of a poem that read, “You loved the person I was, I love the person I’m becoming.”

Meanwhile, Scott moves on with Amelia Gray Hamlin, but their relationship also appears to be very casual.