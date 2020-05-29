Sofia Richie and Scott Disick : After 3 years of relationship, the couple separates !

After dating for nearly 3 years, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have put an end to their relationship. It reveals all the details of this break in our article. So to learn more, it’s all happening here !

This was the longest relationship of Scott Disick since its separation with the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian. Indeed, in the wake of her separation with her ex, Scott Disick continued the relationships without a future. We still remember the day, the one who is called Lord Disick had here at Cannes in the arms of actress Bella Thorne, after having discovered that Kourtney Kardashian fricotait on a yacht with her boyfriend frenchie of the time, Younes Bendjima.

At this time, the two former had both opted for companions younger than themselves. But while Kourtney Kardashian had announced her separation with Younes Bendjima, Scott, who had just dropped Bella Thorne had seized the opportunity to show with his new conquest. A new conquest, which was none other than a close family Kardashian / Jenner and best friend Younes Bendjima, the former of Kourtney. Yes, it is Sofia Richie ! Rumors suggested that Kourtney was furious to see Sofia in the arms of Scott, but this was absolutely not the case. In fact, the eldest of the clan Kardashian was totally validated this relationship.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie : The end of a beautiful story

Clap end for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie / ©Instagram / @sofiarichie

And, if nobody believed in their story, in particular because of their significant age difference, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have managed to silence the gossips, by proving that age was just a number. Unfortunately, the difficult past of Scott, has caught on. The news came shortly after Scott has made its entrance in the centre of detox. Sources have reported the website E! News that the breakup would be temporary. The 21-year-old would like to get away from him, so that he could take care of him.

It’s been more than 3 years, specifically since the death of his mother. Death occurred 3 months after that of his father. Still very traumatized by these tragic events, Scott Disick reportedly back in drug and alcohol.