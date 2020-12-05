Sofia Richie boasts a tattoo written by her father

Lionel Richie’s daughter has shared a photograph of the back of her neck, where her nickname “Bird” is written.

The 22-year-old, who has just returned from enjoying a vacation in the sun with her family in The Bahamas, shared a black and white photo of the back of her neck on which she had written in italics: ‘Bird ‘.

The lovely model captioned the post: ‘My nickname in my father’s handwriting.’

Sofia is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and the ex-girlfriend of Kourtney Kardashian’s children’s father Scott Disick.

Richie and Scott Disick broke up earlier this year and more recently, she has spent time with her best friend Abby Smidt aboard a yacht in the Caribbean. She shared a ton of photos from the trip.

Sofia and Scott, a father of three, separated in the summer after two years of dating. Since then, Scott is now dating Lisa Rinna’s 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin.