Sofia Richie goes out to dinner with mysterious hunk in Malibu

The model was spotted with what looks like a new suitor, after ending a 3-year relationship with Scott Disick.

Two months after her breakup with model and reality show star Scott Disick, American model and fashion designer Sofia Richie was photographed with a mystery man at Nobu in Malibu.

Sofia, 22, who recently parted ways with Disick, wore nothing less than a black top and jacket and a matching pair of jeans on the way out.

The heartthrob also looked elegant in a tan jacket with black pants and brown shoes.

Sofia and the mystery man were spotted at dinner on Saturday, days after she became romantically linked with Jaden Smith following her split with Scott over the summer before she insisted they were just friends.

Scott and Sofia confirmed their breakup in August 2020 after three years of dating. They were linked for the first time in 2017.

Scott was previously spotted with 24-year-old model Bella Banos and sparked romance rumors.