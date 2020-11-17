Sofia Richie shares spectacular pictures on a farm

The former Scott Disick model had a great time with a group of friends and many furry friends.

Sofia Richie seemed to come back to life after her shocking split from Scott Disick, as she looked happier than ever while enjoying fun-filled moments on Saturday.

The 22-year-old model was surrounded by some of her friends and a bunch of animals during her ‘dream day’ on a farm.

Before her excursion, Sofía shared pictures of herself and three friends. They had a blast taking selfies, feeding, and hugging nearly a dozen charismatic llamas.

In one video, Richie could be seen bending down and waving a blue bucket of food.

She was wearing a loose brown shirt, which she tucked under her blue jeans, and pulled her brown braids into a classy bun.

The rising style icon completed her look with a pair of retro shades and boots.

While trying to take a selfie with one of the llamas, the beauty was surprised when more animals came running to greet her.

‘I’m a whisper,’ Sofia Richie, Scott Disick’s ex-girlfriend, joked on her Instagram story as she leaned over a fence and gave one of the furry guys a kiss, named Midnight Sky.