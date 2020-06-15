Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate their six years of marriage… Sia apologizes confused Cardi B and Nicki Minaj…

The husband Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara — AdMedia/Starface



June 15, 2020

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate their six years of marriage

There are couples that last, and this is the case for Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The actress Modern Family has indeed posted a picture of the small party improvised to celebrate the six years of their union.

“Thank you, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara,@cdvergara and other for our dinner surprise of quarantine “, posted the actress on his page in Instagram, in the caption of a photo of her, posing in front of a candlelit dinner alongside Joe Manganiello.

Sia apologizes confused Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Big blunder on the part of Sia, which has confused Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B on the social networks.

I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day! — sia (@Sia) June 12, 2020

“I love Cardi B and although this is not a collaboration, I’d love to WORK with her ! “, she had posted on Twitter, in response to an internet user who had posted a photo… of the Barbz…

A tweet that has annoyed many fans, some thinking that the singer was trying to rekindle the tensions between the two female rappers, others accusing him of racism. After several heated exchanges, the interpreter of Candlestick has come to understand his error.

I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself.

Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it.

Can I just like you both? — sia (@Sia) June 13, 2020

“I totally misread a previous tweet, which has led me to lead me in the comical. Sorry Nicki Minaj and Cardi B if you hear about it. I can continue to love you both “, she answered.

Barbra Streisand offering of stock Disney the daughter of George Floyd

Barbra Streisand has made a nice gift to the

daughter of George Floyd. The singer has indeed sent the kids a package containing two of his albums, as well as a letter explaining to him that she was now holding shares of Disney ! A magical gift, which will allow the Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd, to put money aside for his future.

“Thank you Barbra for your package ! I am now a shareholder of Disney thanks to you “, has posted Gianna Floyd.

The number of shares to be offered by the singer the girl has not been release, but a Disney action worth about $ 135 at the current time.