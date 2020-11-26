SOLANGE KNOWLES INTRODUCED FANS TO NEW BOYFRIEND GIO ESCOBAR

It’s Instagram official between Solange Knowles and the new boyfriend.

The 34-year-old singer shared a selfie with Gio Escobar, a 25-year-old jazz composer in the Stories.

He didn’t say anything else but, after he posted the photo, the American tabloids confirmed that their romance had started for a while and had remained private so far.

” He’s her boyfriend, people know. It’s not new but it’s new to the audience. It’s a big thing that she shared that photo because she’s very private. She’s very happy and they look good together, ” said one. source of PageSix.

Solange Knowles announced her separation from her ex-husband and music video director Alan Ferguson in November 2019. They have been married for five years.

Beyoncé’s sister is the mother of Julez, 16, with her former ex-husband Daniel Smith.