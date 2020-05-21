Solange Knowles partners with Parsons to organize a festival in honor of the promo 2020 of the school of fashion

(Relaxnews) – The talent agency, Saint Heron associates at the New School for the organization of a festival virtual in honour of the young graduates of the Parsons School of Fashion.

Unlike traditional ceremonies of graduation, “Here and Now“will take place over several weeks, from June to August.

The program of online lectures, concerts, film screenings, creative workshops and tutorial sessions.

As announced by the agency Saint Heron, the artist contemporary american Jacolby Satterwhite will create a installation 3D for the occasion. Called “Metonymy”, it brings together the projects of end of studies of the 300 graduates of the school of fashion, Parsons.

Solange has a close relationship with the Parsons School of Design. The artist has been rewarded “for his outstanding contributions to music and fashion” at the 70th edition of the charity event at the Parsons Benefit in 2018.

The artist has not said if it would participate in person to the “Here and Now”.

To his side, his sister Beyoncé will be among the artists who will pay tribute to graduates from the classes of 2020 through the ceremony YouTube “Dear Class of 2020”.

The virtual event will also appeal to Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Lana Condor, Yara Shahidi, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Hasan Minhaj, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as to Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

The event will be hosted by Barack and Michelle Obama, who will deliver speeches.

“Dear Class of 2020” will be broadcast on June 6 on YouTube Originals and the site YouTube’s Learn@Home.