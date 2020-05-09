Solange Knowles, sister of Beyonce, announced her divorce after five years of marriage

It is a the end of the year to be very complicated in the family Knowles. In fact, after the father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, Matthew Knowles, revealed to suffer from cancer of the breast, the singer Solange Knowles has announced that she was separated from her husband, Alan Ferguson.

⋙ Beyoncé : her father Matthew Knowles revealed to suffer from cancer of the breast

It is on his account Instagram, the younger sister of Beyoncé has given this information to its subscribers. In the caption of two photos, very natural – a very vague – of the young woman of 33 years posted on November 1st, the singer wrote a long text to explain his situation and why this breakthrough after eleven years of relationship and almost five years of marriage. “11 years ago, I met a man in the phenomenal that has changed my life. A little earlier this year, we decided to separate and take different paths. I found it important to preserve the sanctity and intimacy of my relationship, and continue to live as I always have done.”

Very visibly affected by this unexpected turn in his love life, she admits to finding it “unfair”. “No one is perfect, but I overcome my fear of the unknown and I believe in the goodness of god for my future.” The young mom to Daniel Julez Smith, son, following his previous union, tries all the same to stay positive, as was his habit. “Whatever trials you are going through, have compassion for yourself and spread love and light around you !”