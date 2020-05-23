Solange Knowles, sister of Beyonce, announced her second divorce

Clap end. Solange Knowles was separated from her husband Alan Ferguson. It is on Instagram that the little sister Beyoncé has confirmed, Friday, 1 November, his break with the film clips. “Eleven years ago, I met a man in the phenomenal that has changed my life. A little earlier this year, we decided to separate and take different paths”, she says. Visibly separated for some time, the couple has, however, preferred to wait to make the information public. “I believe that it is important to preserve the sanctity and intimacy of my relationship and continue to live as I have always done it”, observes the singer of 33 years.

Further, Solange Knowles is sharing its bitterness. “It is unfair not to have the power to shape your story as you had imagined.” Far from being deterred, the interpreter of Cranes in the Sky concludes his article on a positive note : “whatever trials you go through, whether they are large or small, have compassion for yourself and spread love and light around you !”

A wedding in the streets of New Orleans

Married for the first time, Solange Knowles had remade his life with Alan Ferguson, thirteen years his elder, to whom we owe the videos Who You Wit and Feelin’ it his brother-in-law Jay-Z. The two artists were said “yes” to New Orleans, in November 2014. Guests and musicians had at the time danced around the couple in the streets of the neighborhood of Bywater until late in the night.

