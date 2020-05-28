Solo – A Star Wars Story : how Qi ra (Emilia Clarke) looks like Daenerys from Game of Thrones

Appointment on the 23rd of may next year to discover “Solo – A Star Wars Story”, the second spin-off of the Star Wars universe centered on the youth of Han Solo. The opportunity for the actor Alden Ehrenreich to replace Harrison Ford, and for Emilia Clarke to temporarily abandon her dragons, and Westeros for a bumpy journey in the space. No matter what, if one relies on the about the actress Qi ra – his new character, should not disorient fans of Daenerys, her heroine in the fiction of HBO.

Qi ra, a similarity with Daenerys

If the first trailer unveiled by Disney takes great care not to say too much about this character, the star has assured to EW that she has a lot of beautiful things to offer in the story. Far from being simply the “femme fatale“and effortless charm of the film, That ra has a real purpose in the line to the astonishment of the Targaryen of Game of Thrones.

“When meeting for the first time, she is with Han. And they are doing everything they can to survive. It is a bit of the history of Qi ra throughout the film, it crosses to survive“, explains the actress. A situation similar to that of Daenerys at the beginning of the series, since before becoming this woman powerful, she was forced to adapt to get by. And as stated then Emilia Clarke, as Daenerys, Qi ra, has many qualities hidden in it : “Although this is the film’s Han Solo, this woman is badass, and strong. She has her own adventure punctuated by the survival and strength.“

A heroine enigmatic

However, don’t worry, That ra is not just a vulgar copy/paste of the heroine of Game of Thrones. According to the actress, this character has a lot to offer and should surprise (stir ?) the public : “She is an enigma. Every time you think you have managed to understand it, you realize that this is not the case. It is very difficult to play, because it is necessary to show that the shadow of Qi, ra is part of the Han Solo that we know. This girl is one of the facets that built the Han Solo that we meet the first time“.