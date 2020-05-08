Some fans suspect Kendall Jenner would be taken more seriously if she stopped doing 1 thing

Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. A well-known model, Jenner has worked in the industry for years and has been presented by many iconic brands.

It has also maintained its role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, winner of the reputation and contributing to its popularity on the social networks. However, Jenner has not always been embraced by the fans, and more than a small number questioned whether it was time or not for the model of pursuing another career.

Recently, some fans on Reddit have discussed the credibility of Jenner as a model and what she could begin to do to make people take it a little more seriously.

How to Kendall Jenner-she started modeling?

Kendall Jenner was born in 1995, one of two children born to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, then known under the name of Bruce Jenner. High in a stunning setting in Los Angeles, California, Jenner rose to fame at an early age when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007.

As one of the younger members of the family, Jenner was a young girl when she has been put under the spotlight for the first time. However, she knew very young that she wanted to pursue a modeling career.

As noted in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner has scored her first gig modeling in 2009, after her mother, Kris Jenner, helped her to create a great modeling agency. Almost instantly, Jenner began to walk on the track of the major brands such as Teen Vogue, Chanel, Alexander Wang and Balmain.

Over the years, Jenner has become one of the best models in the world, and easily one of the most recognizable. During all this time, Jenner continued to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside the rest of his family.

The fans are not happy Kendall Jenner

Although Kendall Jenner has been successful in his industry of choice, it has not always been popular with the fans.

She has received numerous criticism over the years for various things, including the fact that she seems to have a sense of the right to the respect of the fashion industry, claiming that it picks and chooses the shows and the projects in which it wishes to be associated. and is not like “those girls”, other models that are thirty performances or more per season. His comments have attracted the wrath of the other models as well as fans.

She has also been involved in several controversies over the years, from the infamous advertising Pepsi at the completion of filming which, according to critics, are full of cultural appropriation.

For many fans, it is the member the least interesting of the family Kardashian-Jenner, and while some give him props for keeping his personal life off-camera, it also means that there is much less of a buzz and positive around his name.

That could make Kendall Jenner to be taken more seriously?

Recently, some fans on Reddit have discussed the future of the career of Jenner and his habit of surexualiser all. The image in question was a gift that Jenner has featured on his Instagram, in which she appeared nude, covered with hand bags of creators expensive.

The criticism of Reddit have stated that the model would be “so much more respected if it did not do this kind of things”. Other users of Reddit have referred to the laying of Jenner from “insipid” and stated that she compared to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and its used to publish frequently pictures almost naked on social networks.

There were other posters who questioned the validity of the gift itself, and many other gifts Instagram similar. It certainly seems that Jenner is taking a page from the book of his family when it comes to publish photos that are suggestive, even if it claims to want to distance themselves from the melee.

Although no one can say with any certainty whether a change of image would help or not Kendall Jenner to be taken more seriously, this would be a good starting point.