Some managers of the Ascent do not want to finalize their players – Sniper

After that they have heard of it by the media, especially in this journal in which he writes his secure server, the order appeared the Association of football Players to file a complaint with the presidency of the Ascent MX, the players older than 23 years that they are afraid of losing their jobs.

Bonilla received a: “To me, don’t tell me, tell the owners, who already voted”, in order to establish the course of the conference. Although after don Enrique he listened to all the proposals of the players, the reality is that the presidency of the tournament does not decide what will happen with the show, but that is the vote of the owners. That you don’t forget.

Not going to take this on the backburner, dear football players: remember that the Liga MX will give a bonus of 60 million pesos to split between the 12 clubs to finalize the commitments for the tournament and approach the transformation of the Ascent to League of Talents or Expansion. So the teams will have to pay them what was agreed, nothing of that ‘Chuchita the bolsearon’ and no longer reaches me.

And that is because I found out that they started some managers very alive in the Climb to communicate to his players that it ended the payments, being you should be the first to meet and pay off the contract agreed, although we do not play the tournament. I already have cases, I’m going to finish document for display to the crooks who are taking advantage of this situation to leaving families without livelihoods.

Yes, there are other teams that are committed to the players, coaching staff, administrative staff, maintenance, medical and others, to pay all the paychecks that had been agreed despite not leading the tournament, and at least once I put two examples of what they are doing: Miners of Zacatecas and Toros of Celaya. Well there.

Call for protest virtual

As there is football and players older than 23 years are too hot for what is coming, in the pursuit of making a protest loud against the change of format in the Ascent, they came to ask players above you do keep: that in the matches of the choose MX to remain without playing for a minute, as when they complained of the lack of payments in Veracruz, but now a virtual.

As you read it. Have applied to players in the Maximum Circuit support and stop during the games that with blood, sweat and tears, the Liga MX and the tv channels were set up to pass content during the quarantine period. Can you imagine? Hopefully that will not put you to play Gignac, or just in a landslide.

Celaya will not, for now

I have to clarify a topic that I published on Tuesday: The family Achar, owner of Celaya, has no bearing on Coffee growers of Chiapas. The only league is that Gabriel Orantes, a brother of one of the owners of the club, from Tuxtla Gutierrez, working with the Bulls as director of sports, so I clarified the issue: Celaya is one and Coffee in another. And once we advancement, although the top team Alan Achar is one of the most solid and compliments on the Rise, it is almost impossible for us to see the next tournament in the Liga MX and all for the contingency that generated the new coronavirus. Pity.

It was the other Riestra

I have to correct a serious error in the previous column: it was not Íñigo Riestra who was supporting the position of cancel the Promotion and give way to the d-League in the meeting with the owners, but his brother, José Riestra, director of football Group Orlegi, and who spoke in the name of Tampico Madero to convince the other owners to vote to cancel the tournament and give way to the League of Talents.

Output…

Nothing more I leave this to the Chivahermanos, which is about to become official that will have a new head of communication in the Flock. As there is more space, it expands in the next column. Greetings!