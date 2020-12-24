CELEBRITIES

SOME OF THE FUN CHRISTMAS GIFTS THE ROYAL FAMILY HAVE EXCHANGED OVER TIME

What do you give to a queen, a prince, or a princess? According to the British Royal Family, something original and above all fun!

It was already known that Queen Elizabeth IIPrince CharlesPrince William, and so on have a tradition of exchanging cute gifts – perhaps because they have no problem buying everything they want – and now we can learn more about what exactly these are. presents.

In the book Finding Freedom written by real reporter Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it was unveiled the gift taken by Meghan Markle his first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, for what would become his brother in law.

The Duchess of Sussex had given William a spoon with “cereal killer” written on it. The Duke of Cambridge obviously loves breakfast cereals!

Among other gifts, when Harry was still single he received a “raise your girlfriend” kit from Kate Middleton. It is a kind of statuette that once placed in the water begins to enlarge.

Princess Anne had taken her brother Charles a leather-covered toilet seat, and Queen Elizabeth is also involved in this joking Christmas.

Apparently, Harry once gave Grandma a shower cap that read “Ain’t Life a B ****?”, while William a Winnie the Pooh themed tea drinking set

This year will also be a different Christmas for the Royal Family: it has been announced that the traditional celebrations at Sandringham will not be held for the first time in more than 30 years.

