‘Some players brought up pins for sting’

MEXICO — The experiences within the field of play once they go beyond challenging for the ball: had kicks, punches and even bites with pins, which is now remembered with good humor by the exseleccionado mexican Claudio Suárez, who recognizes in those times were saved because there was no VAR.

Suarez indicated that there were different attackers that were difficult to cover, highlighted to the front as Carlos Hermosillo and Ricardo Peláezbut on grass things came beyond only to contest the ball.

“You were in front with different characteristics, for example, Carlos Hermosillo that was a headache, Ricardo Pelaez, in the air game. Carlos Hermosillo was hoping that the ends will put a good center and he was going with all, not tempted by the heart, it was one of those front a very, very difficult to contain,” he said.

“Also, Jared Borgetti, I played Hugo Sanchez when he returned from Spain, when he played with America, with Celaya, most of all their movements, and Luis Garcia also hit me rival. Extreme, I agree with Julio Zamora, Cruz Azul, it was complicated, Sergio ‘Mouse’ Zarate, of Necaxa, Alex Aguinaga, also it was complicated, Ivo Basay.”, stated in an interview with ESPN Digital.

The exdefensa recalled that with Ricardo Peláez had some episodes that even out of blows, but fortunately for them at that time, there was no VAR.

“A lot of times with Ricardo Peláez us insultábamos, we got shock, how good that had not VAR then, because I think that the two of us had been out (laughs), it was very complicated,” he said.

Suarez he recalled that the argentine Antonio Mohamed it was another of the elements with which he had “differences” within the field of play, when he played for Chivas of Guadalajara and the south american to Toros Neza.

“With Mohamed… noooo Mohamed, also with him, once it started and I spat in the face, that I go and I claimed, he also spit on her, beat her (once more laughter), that was in the first time, he at Toros Neza and I in Chivas. ‘Tuca’ (Ricardo Ferretti, then technical of Chivas) and the banker told me: ‘you calm, don’t go to eject’. I turning to see the flag, to the fourth official that I do not see, and ‘boom’ he hit or spit on her, he also and we thought of things.”

“At half-time, we walked in and I was already going with other intentions, but will Mohamed with me and asks me to apologize, I said: ‘well, you started’, I was never one of those players that was going and began to insult or beat them, seeking to take away the ball cleanly, but it wouldn’t let me, I began to lead and I became, they told me a number: ‘hey you crazy’, it was the adrenaline or I don’t know,” he said.

For your consideration, the youth of now, I lack that passion for play, but made clear not to be hitting the playing field, and supported the existence of the VARbecause in his time up with pins are poked.

“Today, the truth is that it has improved a lot, I agree with the VAR and there are many television cameras, in our time, and each time we have been expelled, but as you adapt because if you already know that you are monitoring, do not hit, I see it favorable, because back then you had defenses that were pins on the pitch and you stung, to me, not touched me, but to fellow themselves stung with pins and things like that,” he said.