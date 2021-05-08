Something huge is coming, Kylie Jenner shows advance in open dress

We have been able to realize that Kylie Jenner is about to reinvent one of her fantastic companies, is Kylie Cosmetics, her makeup products company, we knew because, from her official Instagram profile, the socialite has deleted all the posts she had and placed only a new photograph.

In the snapshot, she appears herself dressed in a tight pink satin outfit, with which she outlined her impressive silhouette to the fullest, wore an asymmetrical bangs wig, and placed as a description of the image: “something comes”.

This was all the information that the socialite has revealed so far, it has mentioned absolutely nothing else about it. On the other hand, we’ve seen her most active in her other company, Kylie Skin, where she has often published the new skincare articles she’s making with her amazing production team.

He has even given notice about what is to come, in a statement from the company’s own social network and his, where he notified his loyal clientele that on May 11 he will be available to everyone, his new line, where we will see all kinds of news, among which stand out cleaning products for the face.

“I was looking forward to creating something new that would make makeup removal easy and efficient!… and that neither mistreats the skin in the process, my makeup cleanser literally dissolves even the hardest makeup and has made my nights much easier, so I’m excited to share and I can’t wait for you to have it your hands,” was the message about your face cleansers.

By his position, his faithful audience has been anxious at the expectation of the arrival of these new liquids. However, recently, since its entertainment pieces in its stories of the aforementioned snapshot app, the millionaire has dedicated him to sharing some behind-the-art what keeps her busy today.

From an early age she has shared what is the busy model life, but if at the same time she is dedicated to setting up her own businesses, and as we have said on many previous occasions, there is no one better to promote her products as herself, so today, she has to do this hard work.

Arriving at the set of the photoshoot, the youngest of the Jenners documented it, you can see in the audiovisual content how it reaches the huge enclosure, you can clearly see the white walls and screens previously stamped with the theme of what will be treated this new that is to come.

Later, in another of her famous stories, Stormi Webster’s mother was presumed in an elegant and super flirtatious floral dress, uncovered but not being able to, because clearly, she must show off her perfect curves at all times, as her work has cost her.

With a black-and-white clip, it looks like designers adjust the outfit to fit you perfectly and highlight to the fullest all your physical attributes, just as a few minutes ago she also showed the advancement of her makeup, made clear by her favorite make-up artist, Ariel.

We can’t wait to see the splendid images that are coming, because we know that working hand in hand with your star team, all we can expect is sublime work, splendid images and of course, new products that everyone will want to buy.