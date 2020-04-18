SOMMM of its parts | The Duty

What could be better than a disc of pop reckless as to dilute the pandemic anxiety ? The duo, made up of Ariane Moffatt and Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier was completed to look forward to this first album of his project SOMMM, gathering in studio old and new friends to make the songs dance-pop, giving the image of a sunny afternoon at the edge of the pool. This is the opportunity to reveal this musician of the shadow that is Stephen, back then Ariane the taste of a pop in the air time and, finally, to measure the good faith of the commercial radios.

Of course, Ariane Moffatt and his friend and accomplice music since the recording of her album 22: 22 (2015) Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier asked the question : the first disc of their project SOMMM, they came out in full pandemic or not ? “Finally, all around me, I used to say : “I listen to music with the kids, I listen to music while jogging, I’ve never much listened to. So, why does the sortiriez’t you ?” “It comes out, so, Friday.

It had started simply, with a recording session be used as a pretext to Ariane and Stephen to review. “There was a click,” says Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier, in his home in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, in front of his webcam. “In the studio, it works well, it goes : “Hey ! Is it that you do something with it ?” “In his pink shirt, soft from the attic of his country house in the eastern Townships, Ariane jumped up :” I even sang a “zayyyyy” during the session “, the word fetish from rapper FouKi. Had the invite on the song : it has given Dangerthe first extract launched last fall, an album which did not exist then, not even in thought.

“That’s it, SOMMM,” says Dupuis-Cloutier, composer-producer working solo under the name D R M S. “first Of all, it is the sum of Ariane and me, and then all the other parts” that are grafted to the project along the way. Rosie Valland and her voice crystal clear on the excellent The sky is reversedClay and Friends on the summertime success Sunshine, LaF, Maky Lavender, the veteran beatmaker Ruffsound and Marie-Pierre Arthur as it was never heard on Sweetheartby the end of the album.

It was a lot of instinct in this conversation confined. “The “zay” in DangerI’ve sung the word because I heard FouKi on the song, ” explains Ariane — Gasolinewith LaF, has been composed at the same time. The sky is reversedit was the voice of Rosie, his poetry, his way of stretching the notes. For Sweetheartwho other than my best chum to sing something so intimate ? “As to the young sensation R&B local Maky Lavender, this was a first meeting in the form of a lightning strike professional. “He calls me “madame Ariane” ! “tells the story of the musician, laughing, picking up, suddenly aware that she is a “veteran” of our scene pop. Finally, it is Stephen who drew the excellent composer Ruffsound (Marc Vincent, a contributor to Loud, of FouKi, Cœur de pirate, etc), met while working on the album of Eli Rose. “For each song, it was enough to find the right person for a collaboration to happen as naturally as possible. “

So they followed their instincts, and this first session with FouKi has led to the idea of an EP… and why not a whole disk ? “We have to make sure to have a real disc, with songs that stand together, a real in-depth work. We decided in January of this year, ” confirms Stephen. The duo has received the master tapes of the disc there are just two weeks. “This is exciting,” adds Stephen, is that the project has been a big part of our lives since the beginning of 2020, and the fate. It’s there, quickly “, which is not in the habits of Ariane, broken to knead for several years his albums to it.

Ariane sings on each song, but it recognizes that the context is completely different from that of his previous album, Little hands, precious (2018). “This last album was very rooted in pop, neo-seventies. But I was not on board the boat of the current pop, very electro “, to which drink today these The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and Sia whose names have surfaced during our conversation.

“When I called Stephen for this first session, that was it. I said to myself : “Coaxing, I lack something.” I wanted a “catch-up” with a friend who, in recent years, has abandoned the stage to just focus on the work of composer-producer the trends of pop and modern hip hop. “I have no complex to make music openly pop, provides Stephen. I don’t listen to, however, not the Ariana Grande with me, if not to study it, to understand how they do it. “

The first album of SOMMM did not have to blush for the work of the pop stars mentioned above. The choruses catchy, the grooves light, a touch of rap. Great-sounding songs in the air, without pretension, wrote us. The least of things, in these times, when the idea of eating local to support the artisans du Québec resonates strong in the population, would be that the commercial radios do turn up in droves.

On the screen, Ariane takes the head with both hands, she who has yet received support from these frosty radios. “They play my songs on the radio for the past twenty years, I have a rapport with them. But I also have the right to say that they have no taste. I speak to our ski patrol radio[thosewhosubmit[quisoumettentlessingles the music directors]. We ask, for example, if there would be no way to make a version without FouKi of Danger. I say to myself : “Well, let’s see, on what planet you live ?” Magnet [la seule sans invité] beginning to turn, but these are all great-sounding songs ! If Sunshine not running this summer… They have me discouraged. “

“I think the radios [commerciales] have a special relationship with the music of artists from quebec, ahead of Stephen. What they do hear of the United States, these are the songs that all the other radios are playing everywhere. CKOI and Energy are the same songs that radio stations elsewhere. In regards to the songs in French, they are conservative, I don’t know why. It looks like we are still in the era where there are only guys with guitars that are on the radio. Either, it’s part of our culture and I will fight against it. Where I’m going to continue to beat me, however, is continuing to make music the way I see it, with people I love, and not letting go. “