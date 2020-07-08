“Songs about Jane” : the intimate stories behind the album, which has revealed Maroon 5

Jane, an anonymous became famous

The title of “Songs About Jane” (“Songs about Jane”) is not, obviously, chosen at random, the first name, after that the leader of Maroon 5 and a self-importance. This album full of ballads, evoking the pain or rupture in love, fans have quickly to the conclusion that it is evoked in the hollow of an old relationship ill-fated from the singer, however, is used to seduce some of the most beautiful women in the world. The identity of the Jane in question was quickly revealed, as it is true Jane Herman, a former fashion model, become a stylist, who shared the life of Adam Levine at the time, when he moved to New York, after making its debut in Los Angeles. When I think of the success of the album in the Rolling Stone magazine in 2004, Levine had agreed to talk about the importance of Jane Herman had in his creative process : “I met this girl at a service station, and I fell in love with him. I wrote a song and I’ve played with him in the store where he worked. It was a song rotten. But she has to know that this guy’s borderline psychotic as I was. She has been my muse for years… And then it has slowly disappeared“. Of their break up, Adam Levine has pulled out an album of twelve songs, which in the opinion of the singer at least one sentence that speaks to every time to this ancient relationship.

Kara Jane, a reinvention of success

This is not the first time that the music of Maroon 5 and evokes the memory of women who have lived in the past of Adam Levine. Before you call Maroon 5, the group debuted under the name of Kara”s Flowers at the scene of the Angels, at the time of signing the album, “The Fourth Wall”. Kara in question was, in fact, since he was a classmate from high school who were all lovers of the founding members of the group, with the exception of guitarist James Valentine, they were all childhood friends. The failure of “The Fourth Wall”, led at the time by the group to terminate his contract with his production house and launch of a long period of reinvention, between California and New York, where Kara”s Flowers became Maroon 5. And when Adam met Jane…

A success in the long term

The huge success of “Songs about Jane” over the years has been beautiful to do the album, probably the best known of Maroon 5, still today, it remains the case that this success was not as obvious and natural as one may think today. When the disc is in the shops in June 2002, was received in the anonymity, that is not going to be very slow to break the first single released by the group in July of the same year. “Harder to Breathe”, was, however, little by little, its place in the radio antennas, which gave a boost to the sales of “Songs about Jane”. The album appears in stores in October of 2003, and this time, the public is to make the appointment, a trend that will only accelerate the exit in the month of January following, the second single, “This Love”, with the success that we know. The whole planet booking a triumphant welcome for the album has sold over 5 million copies in the united States, more than 2 million in the Uk and over 200,000 in France, where it becomes, therefore, a double gold disc.