Songs for celebrating l’arc-en-ciel

Somewhere Over the Rainbow Judy Garland

This classic The wizard of Oz, sung by the character Dorothy, is rooted in the popular culture since the film was released in 1939.

Rainbow of Kacey Musgraves

The american singer Kacey Musgraves was told several times that the ride was in the beginning a small letter of encouragement she had written to herself. Transposed into song, the message of hope is the same, and reaches thousands of people.

True Colors of Cindy Lauper and other

Icon of the 80’s, the singer Cindy Lauper has popularized this song, it encourages us to show in its true light. True Colors has been taken up by many artists such as Phil Collins, the cast of Glee, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Dream in colors Laurie LeBlanc

Colors is the title of the last album of the singer-songwriter of acadian. Through his song, Laurie LeBlanc hopes to inspire people to follow their dreams.

The Colored Alex Nevsky

End of the album Himalayas my lovethe song that brings people together is an invitation to reinvent, and to show our colours. The Colored has carved out a niche at the top of the charts in francophone Quebec for ten weeks.

The colors of the wind in the film Pocahontas

The song The colors of the windthat you can hear in the Disney movie Pocahontastalks about the relationship between men and nature.

The life in pink Edith Piaf

This classic French song is an ode to love timeless, interpreted by one of the greatest voices of the music.

Sunshine, lollipops and Rainbows : Lesley Gore

It’s Impossible not to smile listening to this song candy, which was launched in 1963 on the album Lesley Gore Sings of Mixed-Up.

The singer and actress has received a nomination for the Grammy award for this song, which she also performed in the musical film Ski Partyin 1965.

She’s a Rainbow the Rolling Stones

In the 60s, the Rolling Stones offered us this song, psychedelic-colored, which is not without recalling the musical world of the Beatles.

Blue (Da Ba Dee) Eiffel 65

At the end of the 90s, this song velcro, known in common language as the common ” worm in the ear “, which played constantly on the radio. The song has propelled the international career of the Italian group Eiffel 65.