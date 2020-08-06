Songs manufacturer Information, that dealt with Beyonce and also Drake, apprehended for ‘sexually attacking several females’

SONGS manufacturer Information has actually been apprehended for “sexually attacking several females.”

He has actually dealt with prominent musicians like Beyonce, Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and also Wiz Khalifa.

Information, whose actual name is Noel Fisher, was apprehended on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Region Constable’s Division after being billed with 15 matters of sexual offense and also 5 felony attack costs, Selection reported.

The disgraced manufacturer – that dealt with Beyonce’s Drunk Crazy – is being hung on bond for $6.3 M for cases that occurred in between 2010 and also 2018, authorities claimed.

” Based upon the nature of the claims, Unique Targets Bureau investigators think there might be extra prospective sufferers and also they are looking for the general public’s assistance in recognizing any kind of such sufferers,” the constable’s division claimed in a declaration.

However, this isn’t the very first time that numerous women musicians have actually stepped forward and also charged him of unacceptable touching, transgression, and also sexual assault.

In 2018, musicians Kristina Buch and also Peyton Ackley submitted a limiting order versus Information after he presumably raped them before other individuals, abused them daily, and also as soon as attacked them with each other for 6 hrs right.

Adhering to information of the limiting order, Jessie Reyez declared on Twitter: “One evening, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Information’ Fisher attempted this on me.

” I was fortunate and also I went out prior to it reached this. I really did not recognize what to claim or that to inform. I was terrified.

” Anxiety is a genuine point. The ladies that appeared are endure as heck.”

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and also Tinashe likewise stepped forward.

Bebe declared in 2014: “He attempted to do the exact same point to me when I was brand-new musician.

” Thankful these females appeared. It’s frightening. He attempted to with me, yet I essentially lacked that workshop. Fate is a bitch.”

Tinashe likewise shared her very own experience in Bebe’s blog post and also created: “The only session I have actually remained in to now where I left because of being soooo awkward.

” Thankful he’s being revealed for the f ** ing creep he is.”

Formerly, Kristina Buch had actually won a $15 M judgment versus the SMH manufacturer after she charged him of rape and also psychological misuse.

Information’s previous aide Isabella Mack likewise submitted a suit after he presumably held her versus her will certainly while he masturbated.