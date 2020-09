Sonic Mania is a sprite-based side-scrolling platformer offered in the exact same design of the Sonic video games launched for the Sega Genesis and also its attachments. Players manage among 3 usable personalities: Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles “Tails” Prower, or Knuckles theEchidna Each has distinct capacities: Sonic can execute a “drop dash” which sends him rolling in a spin dashboard after a dive, Tails can fly and also swim, and also Knuckles can slide with the air and also climb wall surfaces.

